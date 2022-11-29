World Cup 2022: Marcus Rashford & Phil Foden fire England to 3-0 win against Wales
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden lead England to a 3-0 victory against Wales in their Group B match at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Rashford double sees England top group as Wales exit
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.