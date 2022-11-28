World Cup 2022: Cameroon and Serbia play out thrilling 3-3 draw
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights from a thrilling match as Cameroon fight back from being 3-1 down to earn a deserved 3-3 draw against Serbia in their Group G match at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Cameroon fight back to draw with Serbia in thriller
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.