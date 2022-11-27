Substitutes Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug score the goals as Spain and Germany play out a 1-1 draw at the World Cup which means that Group E will go down to the final set of fixtures.

MATCH REPORT: Spain 1-1 Germany

