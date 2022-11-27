World Cup 2022: Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal secure win for Morocco against Belgium

Watch highlights as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal give Morocco a late 2-0 victory against Belgium in their Group F match at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Late Morocco goals seal stunning win over Belgium

