World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe stars in France's 2-1 win against Denmark - highlights

Watch highlights as Kylian Mbappe scores twice to give France a 2-1 victory against Denmark which makes them the first team to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Mbappe scores twice as France reach knockout stage

