World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe stars in France's 2-1 win against Denmark - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Kylian Mbappe scores twice to give France a 2-1 victory against Denmark which makes them the first team to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Mbappe scores twice as France reach knockout stage
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.