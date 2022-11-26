World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0
Watch highlights as a Robert Lewandowski goal and Wojciech Szczesny penalty save help Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Group C at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in Poland win
