World Cup 2022: Harry Maguire's 'big strong performance' crucial for England against USA
Match of the Day's Ashley Williams assesses Harry Maguire's "big strong performance" as the defender plays a crucial role for England in their 0-0 draw with USA at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England 0-0 USA
