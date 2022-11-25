World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA - Does Gareth Southgate trust Harry Kane too much?
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Match of the Day's Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Ashley Williams discuss whether England manager Gareth Southgate trusts striker Harry Kane too much and England's overall performance in the 0-0 draw against the United States at the World Cup in Qatar.
MATCH REPORT: England 0-0 USA
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video.
Available to UK users only.