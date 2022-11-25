World Cup 2022: Neymar picks up ankle injury against Serbia
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Brazil forward Neymar picks up an injury during their 2-0 win over Serbia which means he will miss the remaining two group games after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle.
READ MORE: Neymar to miss Brazil's next two group games with ankle injury
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.