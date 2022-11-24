World Cup 2022: If I was a teacher, I'd let kids watch Wales play Iran - Gareth Bale
Captain Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch their World Cup match against Iran on Friday morning.
Welsh Government has granted schools permission to cancel lessons so kids can watch the 10:00 GMT kick-off in Qatar.
Bale says their participation at the tournament is a "historical moment" for the nation.
