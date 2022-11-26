World Cup 2022: Mitchell Duke heads Australia in front against Tunisia

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Australia centre-forward Mitchell Duke nets a brilliant header to put his side in the lead against Tunisia in their Group D match at the World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup: Tunisia 0-1 Australia - watch live

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.