World Cup 2022: Mitchell Duke heads Australia in front against Tunisia
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Australia centre-forward Mitchell Duke nets a brilliant header to put his side in the lead against Tunisia in their Group D match at the World Cup.
FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup: Tunisia 0-1 Australia - watch live
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.