World Cup 2022: Belgium's Jan Vertonghen fears players are 'controlled'
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says he feels "uncomfortable" and "afraid" to be talking about issues outside football at the World Cup in Qatar because he fears players will be punished for speaking about human rights or discrimination.
