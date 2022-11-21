World Cup 2022: Wales striker Kieffer Moore causes chaos for defences - Ashley Williams
Watch as ex-Wales captain Ashley William emphasises the importance of Kieffer Moore and says he is a "shoe-in" to start their clash with England after his impact as a substitute against the United States.
