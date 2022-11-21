Watch highlights as the Netherlands leave it late to secure a 2-0 victory against Senegal in their first appearance at a World Cup since 2010 with goals from youngster Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen.

MATCH REPORT: Late goals give Dutch victory over Senegal

