They're ready, we're ready, it's time! The Match of the Day Wales team gets into the World Cup spirit with a special preview of the country's first appearance at the finals in 64 years.

We look back at Wales' qualifying campaign and we have the very latest from inside the Wales camp as Rob Page and his 26-man squad prepare for the finals.

Watch The Road to Qatar, BBC One Wales on Thursday, 16 November at 19:00 GMT and also on BBC iPlayer.