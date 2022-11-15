Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter tells Radio 5 Live's new podcast series Powerplay that Qatar's human rights record "was not discussed" during the World Cup bidding process.

Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.

He stated that additional "social and cultural conditions" for potential host countries were introduced after the decision, and that no such checks were in place during Qatar's bid.

The Swiss also said that a report rating the suitability of all potential 2022 World Cup hosts gave the Gulf state "the lowest qualification".

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa and the World Cup organising committee for comment.

