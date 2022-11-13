Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi said he "did not see" fair play when asked about time-wasting and felt his side "did not deserve" their 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only