'We want to improve the standard' - VAR tested in Irish Premiership
Linfield manager David Healy and Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton assess the impact of VAR in the Irish Premiership after a demonstration of the technology took place on Saturday.
A watered down version of VAR was demonstrated at Windsor Park as part of a feasibility study aimed at examining the potential of introducing the technology into the Northern Irish top-flight.
Healy says it would be costly but improve the league while Hamilton said Glenavon would have been awarded a penalty if it had been in operation on Saturday.