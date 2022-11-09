Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter tells upcoming BBC Radio 5 Live podcast series Powerplay that the 2022 World Cup "should not" have been awarded to Qatar.

Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body in 2010 when Qatar was won the right to host the tournament.

The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa and the World Cup organising committee for comment.

'Powerplay: House of Sepp Blatter' will be available on BBC Sounds from 15 November.