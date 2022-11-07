Kieran Trippier: MOTD2 pundits analyse why Newcastle defender must start for England
Match of the Day 2's Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards analyse right-back Kieran Trippier's performance in Newcastle United's 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton, and discuss why the versatile Magpies defender should start for England at the World Cup.
