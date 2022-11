Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted after Liverpool win a "massive game" 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Tottenham Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 6 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.

