Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team reached a "new level" in their 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and is pleased with their "maturity and consistency."

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 6 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.

Available to UK users only