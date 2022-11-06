Match of the Day's Gary Lineker, Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy analyse attacking midfielder James Maddison's display in Leicester City's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, and discuss whether the Foxes schemer should be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

