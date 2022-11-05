Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side's result over Wolves was a "big, big, big win" and talks about the Seagulls' desire to score more goals.

MATCH REPORT: Late Gross goal secures Brighton win at Wolves

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 5 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT

Available to UK users only