Pep Guardiola says his side's performance in their 2-1 victory against Fulham was one of the best in his seven years in charge after Erling Haaland scores an injury-time winner for 10-man Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Man City 2-1 Fulham

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 5 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.