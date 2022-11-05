Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch tells Gary Lineker praises his side's "commitment" and "bravery" after they came back from 3-1 down in the first half to beat Bournemouth 4-3.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 5 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.

