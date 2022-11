Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says "we had some problems in the front line" but praised "a really good performance" from goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Ten Hag's side will now play in February's knockout-round play-offs, where they will face one of the clubs dropping down from the Champions League.

READ MORE: Man Utd win at Sociedad but face Europa play-off