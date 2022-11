Eimear McGarrity bagged a double as Mid Ulster ended the Women's Premiership campaign with a 2-1 victory over bottom side Derry City.

Ellie Redden equalised for the Brandywell hosts with what was only the third league goal of the season for Derry but it was not enough to prevent Mid Ulster from chalking up their second Premiership win.

