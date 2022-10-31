Watch the best goals from last weekend's Women's Super League action, including a powerful strike from Lauren James and Jessica Naz's audacious chip.

Read more:Chelsea's James on Ballon d'Or and brother Reece

WATCH MORE: Spurs thrash Brighton 8-0 in WSL - highlights

Watch highlights of all Women's Super League fixtures on the Women's Football Show on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.