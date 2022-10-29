Brighton 4-1 Chelsea: 'A painful defeat' - Potter on Brighton return
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he "has nothing to apologise for" after being booed by supporters of his former club Brighton on his return to the Amex Stadium in the Blues' 4-1 Premier League defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 29 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.
Available to UK users only