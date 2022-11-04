Remembering Ronnie Radford's remarkable FA Cup goal

This is the story of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history as told by the man who scored it, the late Ronnie Radford, who died earlier this week at the age of 79.

Radford wrote himself into FA Cup folklore in 1972 with his remarkable strike for Hereford Utd against Newcastle Utd and his death comes just 48 hours before Hereford face Portsmouth in the FA Cup, live on the BBC.

