Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tells Football Focus about his toughest moments when, at just 17, he took on caring for his father as he underwent cancer treatment

READ MORE: My father is with me in everything I do - Hojbjerg

Available to UK users only

Watch Football Focus, Saturday, 12:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Everything Tottenham Hotspur - go straight to the best content