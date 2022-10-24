West Ham United 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O’Neil unhappy with handball rule
Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil questions the handball rule after the ball appeared to strike the hand of Thilo Kehrer in the build-up to West Ham's opening goal in his side's 2-0 defeat at London Stadium
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 2-0 AFC Bournemouth
