Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says he is to blame for his side's recent struggles, as a loss 3-2 at home to Fulham sees them go without a win in eight games.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 23 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.

Available to UK users only