Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: 'I had to pinch myself' - interim boss Aaron Danks on dream start
Aston Villa interim manager Aaron Danks says he had to "pinch" himself as they stormed to a three-goal lead after just 14 minutes against Brentford in his first game in interim charge of the side.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford
Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 23 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.
