Midfielder Granit Xhaka tells Football Focus he was "very, very close" to leaving Arsenal and he has manager Mikel Arteta to thank for his remarkable change in fortunes.

Available to UK users only

READ MORE:How Xhaka emerged from "dark place" at Arsenal

Watch Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

Everything Arsenal - go straight to the best content