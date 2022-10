Northern Ireland striker Caitlin McGuinness scores twice to take her tally to 20 for the season as Cliftonville beat Linfield 3-0 at Solitude and move a step closer to the Women's Premiership title.

Marissa Callaghan also netted for the Reds, who remain a point clear of Glentoran at the top.

READ MORE: Cliftonville stay top with victory over Linfield