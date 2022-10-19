Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.