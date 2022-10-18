Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper - draw 'small step forward'
Steve Cooper says his side's goalless draw is a "step forward", Nottingham Forest held out a dangerous Brighton away from home to earn a point and move off the bottom of the Premier League table.
