Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney has earned England World Cup spot
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney has "something special" which should see him selected for England's World Cup squad after the striker scored both goals in Friday's 2-0 win against Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton
