Nottingham Forest v Derby County: Record crowd expected for women's East Midlands derby
BBC East Midlands Today speak to players and coaches from Nottingham Forest and Derby County before what is expected to be another record-breaking women's East Midlands derby.
Forest captain Lyndsey Harkin, fellow defender Charlotte Steggles and Reds head coach Andrew Cook share their thoughts, while Rams boss Samantha Griffiths and captain Hannah Ward also preview the showdown.
Match footage provided courtesy of Notts TV.