Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola suggests refereeing decisions hard to come by at Anfield
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggests that refereeing decisions in the visiting team's favour are hard to come by when playing at Anfield, following his side's 1-0 loss to Liverpool.
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
