Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Jesse Marsch says visitors should not have even been in the game
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch says Arsenal should not have been even in the game such was his side's dominance but a lack of cutting edge saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.