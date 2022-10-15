Watch as manager Steve Cooper claims he was "disappointed" with his Nottingham Forest side stating "they didn't show enough bravery" in their 1-0 loss at Wolves.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.