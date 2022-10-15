Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace : Patrick Vieira says Palace were 'flat' in shutout
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says his side were "flat" in their goalless draw with Leicester City in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
