Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Seagulls wanted to win for Ethan Mwepu - Roberto De Zerbi
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Ethan Mwepu who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 due to a hereditary heart condition.
MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.