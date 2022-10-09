Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the 3-2 win over Liverpool was a special moment for his side and their fans as they maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 9 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.