West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Marco Silva refuses to criticise referee in loss
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham manager Marco Silva refuses to criticise referee Chris Kavanagh despite being booked for complaining about Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham in a 3-1 loss.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-1 Fulham
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.